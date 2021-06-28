Bitcloud Trading Up 9.9% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $549,864.93 and approximately $112.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,639.53 or 1.00130687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00383822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.22 or 0.00850498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00379528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,893,872 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

