BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 46% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $44,924.24 and $304.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00616830 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.