Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

