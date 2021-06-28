Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.20

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $117,759.83 and $359.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

