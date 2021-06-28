Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,736.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00139731 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

