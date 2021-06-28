BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $3,920.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001240 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,693,406 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,952 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

