BlackRock Inc. Acquires 141,114 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.99% of UroGen Pharma worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.