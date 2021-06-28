BlackRock Inc. Acquires 22,230 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.29% of Willdan Group worth $32,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.