BlackRock Inc. Acquires 265,477 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.29% of Lannett worth $29,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lannett by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

