BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,704 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.24% of FRP worth $28,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FRP by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPH opened at $62.45 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.71.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 162.22% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.