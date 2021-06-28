BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.80% of MultiPlan worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

