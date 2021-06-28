BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.03% of Civista Bancshares worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

