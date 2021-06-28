BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

