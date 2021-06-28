BlackRock Inc. Buys 116,151 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of JinkoSolar worth $32,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE JKS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

