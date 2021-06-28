BlackRock Inc. Buys 133,164 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.81% of SmileDirectClub worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 136,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.65.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.