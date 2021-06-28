BlackRock Inc. Buys 202,118 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.25% of Heritage Insurance worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $8.50 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

