BlackRock Inc. Buys 25,060 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,374,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,033 over the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

