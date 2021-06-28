BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,908 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Grifols worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 161,783 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 59.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.81 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

