BlackRock Inc. Buys 6,233 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.26% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $31,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $292.25 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $154.57 and a 12 month high of $325.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

