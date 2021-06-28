BlackRock Inc. Buys 63,298 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.30% of Daseke worth $29,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $431.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSKE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

