BlackRock Inc. Buys 7,299 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.59% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

RAPT opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $866.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372 and sold 12,379 shares worth $285,870. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.