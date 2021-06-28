BlackRock Inc. Buys 80,425 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Northwest Pipe worth $29,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,106.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $381,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.