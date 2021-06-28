BlackRock Inc. Buys 842,404 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.74% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $31,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

SYRS stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

