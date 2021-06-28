BlackRock Inc. Buys 904,409 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Paya worth $32,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

PAYA stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

