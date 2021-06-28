BlackRock Inc. Buys 921,328 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 331.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.50% of Woori Financial Group worth $32,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WF opened at $32.55 on Monday. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

