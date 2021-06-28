BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 250,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Whiting Petroleum worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WLL opened at $54.85 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

