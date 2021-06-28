BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.53% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,702.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

