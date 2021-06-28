BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Kronos Worldwide worth $31,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 402,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

