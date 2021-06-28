BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $32,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 387,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,625 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.