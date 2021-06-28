BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.58% of Republic First Bancorp worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.