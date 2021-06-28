BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.45% of Atomera worth $30,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atomera by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $23.46 on Monday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

