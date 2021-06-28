BlackRock Inc. Has $29.05 Million Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,056 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of AbCellera Biologics worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $465,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last ninety days.

ABCL opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.