BlackRock Inc. Has $29.63 Million Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of ChromaDex worth $29,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,587,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $622.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

