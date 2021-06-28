BlackRock Inc. Has $29.92 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.89% of Atlas worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 153,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.51 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

