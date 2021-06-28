BlackRock Inc. Has $30.14 Million Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.68% of Puma Biotechnology worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

