BlackRock Inc. Has $30.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.20% of Vishay Precision Group worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

