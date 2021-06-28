BlackRock Inc. Has $30.82 Million Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.70% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

