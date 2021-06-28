BlackRock Inc. Has $31.54 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 189,499.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $31,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 12,288.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,235,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 262,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,084,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

