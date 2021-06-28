BlackRock Inc. Has $31.85 Million Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.73% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of SOI opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $453.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

