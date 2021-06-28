BlackRock Inc. Has $32.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.59% of Vaxart worth $32,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

