BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of One Liberty Properties worth $31,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 24.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 54.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OLP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

OLP stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.