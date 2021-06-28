BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Equity Bancshares worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

