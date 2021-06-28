BlackRock Inc. Invests $31.83 Million in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,136,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,831,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Desktop Metal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DM opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

