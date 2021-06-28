BlackRock Inc. Purchases 129,010 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.97% of Gladstone Land worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND opened at $25.12 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $737.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.