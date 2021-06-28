BlackRock Inc. Purchases 143,476 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.16% of SIGA Technologies worth $30,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $483.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.