BlackRock Inc. Purchases 209,485 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.81% of Lands’ End worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

