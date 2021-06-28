BlackRock Inc. Purchases 386,916 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCC opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.