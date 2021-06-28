BlackRock Inc. Purchases 59,400 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,321 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG opened at $20.16 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

