BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of Old Second Bancorp worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 69.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

