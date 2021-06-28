BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.92% of Spok worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spok by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spok by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spok by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

